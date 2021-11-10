David Lee Fadness, 91, died at home in Austin, MN November 4, 2021 from natural causes.

David was born in 1930, in Fergus Falls, MN to Nels Lewis and Signe Fadness. David grew up in Decorah, Iowa, graduating from Decorah High School in 1947. After spending four years in the Army, he attended and graduated from Luther College where he met his future wife, Joyce Dahl. They married in 1954. Joyce preceded him in death in 2014. David is survived by his five children, Randi Lee (Lennis) Johnson of Foxborough MA.; Karwyn Signe (Don) Gustafson of Albuquerque NM.; Sarah Louise (Ernest) Tremper of Torrington CT.; Kristoffer Lewis (Sandy) Fadness of Austin MN.; and Peter David (Kristine Kennedy) Fadness of Winchester MA; eight grandchildren, Jaclyn, Elizabeth, Ernie, Zachary, Sela, Signe, Dexter, and Claire and great-grandchildren Riley, Jameson, and Clara.

David devoted his life to education. He was a teacher, coach (basketball and golf), and administrator. David started his teaching/coaching career in Houston, MN in 1955 teaching History, moved on to teach and coach at South Winneshiek in Calmar, IA in 1960 and then returned to Houston in 1970 as a high school principal and coach. He retired in Houston as a History teacher in 1994, but continued to serve the community on various committees and local organizations. David loved golfing, reading (poetry, history, and John Sanford), writing (he wrote articles for the Houston Banner for many years) and acting. He loved his family and enjoyed being a part of all their life experiences.

The family would like to thank the Primrose community both present and past staff in Austin for the years of care and friendship. Also, thank you to Moments Hospice for your services and care. Donations may be made in his name to the Houston Public Library or the Houston Food Shelf. A memorial gathering will be held in Houston in the spring.