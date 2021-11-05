Convictions: Oct. 24-31

Duane Erle Calhoun, 34, of Austin, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for felony DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He received credit for 176 days served. He was also sentenced to 42 months in prison for felony first degree DWI-refuse to submit to breath test to run concurrent with the first sentence. Sentences to run concurrent. He was also sentenced to 180 days of jail for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He was given credit for 180 days served.

Alvaro Gilberto Chilel-Morales, 32, of Sioux Center, Iowa, was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days in jail for felony DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions including no alcohol/controlled substance use. Failure to follow conditions could result in 42 months in prison. He received credit for 171 days served.

Kristopher Lin Cook, 21, of Austin, was sentenced to 25 years probation for felony 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct-personal injury-force/coerce. He is to follow several conditions including having no contact with the victim and family. Failure to follow conditions could result in 90 months in prison.

David Maphanh, 39, of Austin, was sentenced to 92 months in prison for felony second degree-sale 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within 90 day period.

Sean Michael Minor, 23, of Austin, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony fourth degree criminal sexual conduct-force or coercion.

Asante Deni Ortega, 22, of St. Paul, was sentenced to two years probation for gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer. She must follow several conditions including no possession of alcohol/controlled substance. Failure to follow conditions could result in 365 days in jail. She was credited for three days served

Densio Wehl, 34, of Austin, was seconded to one year probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He was fined $500 and must follow several conditions including no alcohol/substance use. Failure to follow conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

Hailey Brooke Cano, 20, of Austin, was sentenced to two years probation for felony fifth degree drugs-possession. She must follow several conditions and was given credit for two days served.