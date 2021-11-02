Convictions: Oct. 17-24

Steven Joseph Drahos, 56, of Mankato, was sentenced two years probation for gross misdemeanor theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent. He must pay $100 in fines.

Tonia Kruger Louise, 52, of Chatfield, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions and pay $900 in fines.

Michael David LaVelle, 52, of Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor traffic-DL-driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow several conditions. Failure to follow conditions could result in 291 days in jail. He received credit for 74 days served. Sentenced to five years of supervised probation for felony drugs-fifth degree-possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not small amount of marijuana. He must follow several conditions.

Abraham Palma Hernandez, 50, of Austin, was sentenced to 172 months in prison for felony first degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration-victim under 16-significant relationship-multiple act.

Jaiden Pamela Schumacher, 22, of Chatfield, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony aiding an offender to avoid arrest-harbor/conceal. She must follow several conditions. She received credit for 4 days served.

Cristian Andres Wilborn, 22, of Lino Lakes, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony violate order for protections-felony.

Michelle Renae Gabbard, 50, of Adams, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for felony drugs-fifth degree-possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount marijuana. She must follow several conditions. She received credit for two days served.

Encarnacion Chon Garcia, Jr., 70, of Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-any amount schedule I/II drugs-gross misdemeanor. He must follow several conditions and pay $900 in fines. Violation of these conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for 17 days served.

Anthony Michael Robert Johnson, 27, of LeRoy, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor violate order for protection-GM. He must follow several conditions. Violation of these conditions could result in 361 days in jail. He received credit for four days served.

David William Jondal, 66, of Austin, was sentenced to 365 days in jail for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs-possession-felony. He received credit for 98 days served.