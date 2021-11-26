Convictions: Nov. 14-21

James Martin Branchaud, 41, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fourth degree assault-physically assault peace officer. He must follow several conditions and pay $300 in fines. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Roger Connor, 30, Austin, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony criminal sex conduct-second degree victim under 13-actor.

Daniel Patrick Hays, 32, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs-possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months, one day in prison.

John Tyler Hill, 42, Austin, was sentenced to 30 months in St. Cloud for felony domestic assault.

Kelly Ray Johnson, 38, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud-use without consent. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

Bonnie Ann Kilpatrick, 49, Austin, was sentenced to five years probation for felony theft/use/transfer movable property without consent. She must pay $35,419.88 in restitution and $50 in fines.

Joanna Gisselle Maldonado, 21, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor burglary fourth degree. She must follow several conditions and pay $362 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 276 days in jail. She received credit for 89 days served.

Drew Michael Rosenthal, 24, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation, for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs-possession. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to one year probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs. He was fined $500 and must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail. He was given credit for 9 days served.

Ernesto Angel Salinas, 39, Minnesota Correctional Facility Lino Lakes, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for felony domestic assault.

James Steven Weis, 40, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor violation of harassment restraining order. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 283 days in jail. He was given credit for 82 days served. He was also sentenced to five years probation for felony traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so would result in 60 months in prison.

Jade Marie Parker, 28, Shakopee, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for felony fifth degree drug possession.

Daniel Edward Andersen, 31, Spring Valley, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for fifth degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to three years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-any amount schedule I/II drugs. Failure to follow conditions could result in 360 days in jail. He was given credit for five days served.

John Herbert Merten, 45, Austin, was sentenced to five years probation for third degree drugs-possess 10 grams or more of narcotic other than heroin. He was fined $50 and must follow several conditions. Failure to do so would result in 68 months in prison.