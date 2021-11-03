Clay Target season comes to an end

Local Clay Target teams recently wrapped up their fall seasons as Austin and LeRoy-Ostrander both had teams.

The Austin trap shooting team took third place in 1A Conference 16 with a total score of 18,665. NRHEG took first with a score of 20,297.50.

LeRoy-Ostrander finished in sixth place in 1A conference 9 with a total score of 5,481. Proctor was first with a 6,799.50.

The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League is part of the USA Clay Target League, the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the nation with over 39,000 participating athletes in 2021. The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country. The League is the only 100 percent school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America.