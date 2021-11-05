City Hall conference room to be named for Bonnie Rietz

Published 4:55 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

By ericjohnson

The Austin City Council on Monday, agreed to the naming of a conference room in City Hall for former mayor Bonnie Rietz.

Rietz was Austin’s 32nd mayor and served from 1997-2007. Current Mayor Steve King said that it was important to honor Rietz’s legacy and her time as mayor.

“Bonnie has served the city so well and continues to do it,” King told the council. “This special recognition is perfect.”

Though official plans haven’t been made yet, King said that the chambers would likely become the Bonnie Bess Rietz Conference Room.

A special celebration will be held sometime in the future for the honor.

