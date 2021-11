Aug. 17, 1964-Nov. 10, 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. – Sheila Boger, 57, Garrison, N.D., died Wednesday, Nov. 10, in Sanford Medical Center from natural causes.

A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Garrison Church of God. Burial will be held in the spring in Vang Cemetery.

Arrangements by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc in Garrison.

garrisonthompson.com