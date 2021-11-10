Carol M. Peterson, 91, of Owatonna, died Sunday, November 7, 2021 at The Brooks in Owatonna.

She was born May 5, 1930 in Austin, Minnesota the 3rd oldest of 11 children born to Thomas and Mayme (Kline) Gaddis. She graduated from Austin High School in 1948. She continued her education at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis earning a degree in nursing in 1953. During her college years she served as vice president of both the Sigma Theta Tau and Alpha Tau Delta.

On May 16, 1954, she married Donald M. Peterson at Christ Episcopal Church in Austin. The couple lived in Austin until 1960 when they moved to Owatonna. They opened Peterson’s Floor Coverings and operated the business until 1967. Carol then went to work as a nurse at Owatonna High School and Junior High from 1967-1992 and earned School Nurse of the Year in 1988. She also worked as a public health nurse in Preston and as a nurse at the Owatonna Hospital.

Carol was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Owatonna and a Governor’s appointed public member of the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy from 1991-2003.

Carol loved working along side her husband on the farm in Havana Township. She had a large vegetable garden. Family was very important to her and she dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In May of 2021, her family enjoyed celebrating her 90+1 birthday.

As the social one in the marriage, she enjoyed people. She and Don traveled to Norway, drove to Alaska, went to Guatemala and after Don’s death, she enjoyed traveling with her sister to Florida for the winter. Bingo at The Brooks was always a highlight, attending the Little Theatre of Owatonna with friends and working with Habitat for Humanity. Carol loved the Steele County Free Fair, always enjoying a funnel cake, and was able to attend this year.

She is survived by her children, Pamela (and Jeff) Kirchner of Owatonna and Michael (and Jennifer) Peterson of Northfield; grandchildren, Amanda Kirchner of Bloomington, Eric (Tawney) Kirchner of Duluth, Marin (Matt) Peterson of Superior, Joseph (Haley) Peterson of Red Wing, Brice Peterson of Fridley and Troy Peterson of Northfield; great-grandchildren, Kenley, Roland and Ezra Peterson, Amelia, Quinn, and Owen Kirchner and April and Emmet Peterson; siblings, Glenn Gaddis of Arizona, Elaine Offutt of Maryland, Carl (Darlene) Gaddis of Pennsylvania, Doris (Greg) Haglund of Lakeville, Mary Marsh of Florida, Norma (Keith) Back of Arizona and Deb (John) Knickerbocker of Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mayme: husband, Donald Peterson and siblings, Bonnie Stein, Dale Gaddis and Barb Patrick.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Friday, November 12th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held November 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Owatonna with Reverend Michael Tippett officiating. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna. Livestream the funeral at https://wearelivetoday.com/carol-peterson .

Memorials are preferred to the Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.