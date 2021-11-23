Cabeen named Principal of the Year

Ellis Middle School principal Jessica Cabeen has been named the recipient of the 2021 K-12 Dive Principal of the Year Award.

Cabeen, who has been principal at Ellis since 2018, was selected from a small pool of finalists thanks to recommendations from teachers, community members, and former Austin superintendent David Krenz.

“She looks at … that dynamic between family, between students, between teachers and how she can create an environment that everyone is going to be successful,” Krenz said. “[She’s a] source of confidence that we’re not going to leave your children behind.”