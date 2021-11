Bruins take two from Bulls to move back into first place

The Austin Bruins moved back into first place in the NAHL Central Division when they beat the North Iowa Bulls (13-6-0-2 overall) 5-3 in Riverside Arena Friday and topped the Bulls 4-1 in Mason City Saturday.

Carson Riddle had two goals in Saturday’s win for the Bruins (13-7-1-2 overall)

Michal Jasenec had two goals and two assists in Friday’s win and Hudson Hoges had 20 saves.

Saturday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Bruins 1 2 1 – 4

Bulls 0 0 1 – 1

First period

(A) Jack Malinski (Damon Furuseth, Jens Richards) (power play) 3:29

Second period

(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Furuseth, Sutter Muzzatti) 12:42

(A) Carson Riddle (short handed, Michel Jasenec) 17:33

Third period

(NI) Carter Rapalje (Logan Dombrowsky, Sean Vlasich) :22

(A) Riddle (Jack Malinski, Jasenec) 1:54

Shots: Bruins – 28; Bulls – 28

Power plays: Bruins – 1-for-3; Bulls 0-for-5

Friday’s game

SCORING SUMMARY

Bulls 1 2 0 – 3

Bruins 1 3 1 – 5

First period

(NI) Michael Mesic (Logan Dombrowsky) 5:40

(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Ocean Wallace, Michal Jasenec) (power play) 12:11

Second period

(NI) Simone Dadie (Hunter Bulger, Greg Japchen) 2:01

(A) Gavin Morrissey (Muzzatti, Damon Furuseth) 2:43

(A) Furuseth (Jasenec) 9:34

(A) Jasenec (Muzzatti, Jens Richards) 11:54

Third period

(A) Jasenec (Wallace, Richards) 17:41

Shots: Bruins – 22; Bulls – 23

Power plays: Bruins 1-for-3; Bulls – 0-for-1