Bruins hold on to edge out St. Cloud Saturday night

The Austin Bruins held off a late push to beat the St. Cloud Norsemen (8-5 overall) 4-3 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Ryan O’Neill finished with a hat trick for St. Cloud as he scored two power play goals in the last five minutes of the game, but Austin held on to win the game.

Damon Furuseth had a pair of third period goals for the Bruins (11-3-1-1 overall).

Klayton Knapp had 25 saves in net for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

SC 1 0 2 – 3

Austin 1 1 2 – 4

First period

(SC) Ryan O’Neill (Nick Hong, Brandon Lajoie) 16:04

(A) Matys Brassard (John Larkin, Carlson Riddle) (power play) 10:36

Second period

(A) Jack Malinski (Carson Riddle, Jens Richards) 10:36

Third period

(A) Damon Furuseth (Isaak Brassard, Matys Brassard) 2:10

(A) Furuseth (Carson Riddle, Jack Malinski) 9:09

(SC) O’Neill (power play) (Brandon Lajoie, Sam Duerr) 15:11

(SC) Ryan O’Neill (Blake Perpix Duke Kiffin) (power play) 16:18

Shots: Austin – 22; SC – 28

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-4; SC – 2-for-6