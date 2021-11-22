Bruins endure fourth straight loss
Published 7:48 am Monday, November 22, 2021
The Austin Bruins dropped their fourth straight game when they lost to the Minot Minotauros (11-10-1 overall) in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Ocean Wallace had a first period goal for the Bruins (11-6-1-2 overall), but Minot scored three times in the third to put it away.
Hudson Hodges had 21 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Minot 1 1 3 – 5
Austin 1 0 0 – 1
First period
(A) Ocean Wallace (Alex Trombley) (power play) 4:27
(M) Tom Friden (Braden Panzer) 4:53
Second period
(M) Joe Westlund (Isaac Keller, Braydon Beahm) 3:29
Third period
(M) Joe Westlund (Keller, Beahm) 5:17
(M) Colby Joseph 11:39
(M) Zack Simon (empty net, short handed) 17:39
Shots: Austin – 31; Minot – 26
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-4; Minot – 0-for-5