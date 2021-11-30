Blue Devil men grab a fifth straight win

The No. 7 ranked Blue Devil men’s basketball team was able to overcome a poor shooting night to outlast Saint Mary’s University 65-57 in Riverland Gym Monday night.

RCC took the lead for good when Malik Cooper hit a three to make it 43-40 with 10:05 left in the game, but the Blue Devils weren’t able to break the game open until the final minutes. RCC was clinging to a 60-57 lead when Dominik Bangu pulled down an offensive rebound to set up Cleveland Bedgood, who drove for a score to make it 62-57 with 35 seconds remaining.

Lajarrion Spinks finished with four points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocked shots for RCC (5-0 overall).

St. Mary’s 33 21 — 54

RCC 44 36 — 70

RCC scoring: Malik Cooper, 16; Cleveland Bedgood, 13; Junior Stone, 12; Joe Burgos, 9; Ethan Clavero, 6; Lajarrion Spinks, 5; Jacob Lotz, 2; Dominik Bangu, 2; free throws: 62 percent (8-for-13); rebounds: 49 (Spinks, 12); turnovers: 13