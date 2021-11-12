Birding expert presenting at Nature Center

The Jay C. Hormel Nature Center will be hosting “A Bird Banders Digest: Lessons from the Birds,” with Margaret Menzies at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, sponsored by Austin Audubon and the Friends of the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center

Menzies is a bird bander who describes banding as a fascinating adventure in direct observation of birds in the hand. She will talk about how she gains a direct sense of place measured in the numbers of species, individuals, and passing of seasons.

All are welcome.