Betty M. Neddersen, 90

Betty M. (Read) Neddersen, 90 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Betty Maxine was born October 1, 1931 in Swea City, Iowa to Merwin and Leona (Hamilton) Read. The family moved to Lyle, Minnesota where Betty attended Lyle Schools, and graduated Salutatorian with the Class of 1949 from Lyle High School.

On November 5, 1950 Betty was united in marriage to Duane Fred Neddersen at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota. They raised their four children, and resided in Austin their entire married life. From 1965 to 1968 Betty worked as a bank teller, and then as a personnel clerk at Hormel Foods until her retirement in 1994.

Betty loved getting together with her family whenever possible. The second of eleven children, she had a very large extended family that she could keep track of with ease. Family reunions were large and boisterous. Each year since the mid 90’s her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren all gathered at her timeshare in Okoboji, Iowa. Betty was an avid golfer, and played regularly for almost 50 years with her daughters, friends, and her sister Shirley. She enjoyed the game of golf until age 87. She loved watching her children and grandchildren in all their activities. Betty put on many miles to watch baseball, basketball, football, and track meets, and traveled nationwide to watch volleyball. She also enjoyed their choir and band concerts, and dance recitals. Betty was a walker, putting in 5 miles daily. If she couldn’t go outside, she used the treadmill. In her younger days, Betty enjoyed cross country skiing at the Hormel Nature Center.

Betty was a longtime faithful member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church, and treasured her “St. Olaf Family”.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Duane Fred Neddersen; son Marty Duane “Ned” Neddersen; brother Merwin “Sonny” Read; sister Faye Strouf.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Glenn) Renick of Eagan, MN, Janelle (Louis) Hibbard of Eagan, MN, Denise (Michael) Hennigar of Farmington, MN; grandchildren, Stacy (Ryan) Crakes of Savage, MN, Amy (Marcus) Frana of Eden Prairie, MN, Kai Neddersen of Seattle, WA, Tess Neddersen of St. Louis Park, MN, Drew Hibbard of San Francisco, CA, Cole Hibbard of Bloomington, MN; great grandchildren, Adalynn and Ella Crakes, Beckett, Makenna and Cashton Frana; siblings, Joyce (Otto) Duren of Lyle, MN, Marilyn (Ronald) Reuter of Austin, MN, Bernice (Walter) Konken of Austin, MN, Sharon Ehmke of Waltham, MN, Shirley (Duane) Jendersee of Austin, MN, Bonnie (Philip) Block of Oakdale, MN, Jerry Read of Austin, MN, Sandra (Curtis) Olsen of Del Rio, TX.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with the Reverend Mark Niethammer officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday morning from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service, at church. Memorials are preferred to donor’s choice. St. Olaf requires that masks be worn during visitation and the service. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling funeral arrangements.