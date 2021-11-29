Austin’s Jasenec named Star of the Week

Austin Bruin forward Michal Jasenec was named NAHL Central Division Star of the Week on Monday.

Jasenec, 19, helped his team take over the top spot in the Central Division with a weekend home-and-home sweep of the North Iowa Bulls this past weekend. The 6-foot, three-inch, 187-pound native of Bratislava, Slovakia, had six points in the two wins and was +3.

On Friday, Jasenec had two goals, including the game-winner, and two assists in a 5-3 home win. On Saturday, he had two more assists in a 4-1 road win in Mason City. For the season, Jasenec has 11 points in 17 games played.

“Michal is really starting to play well for us. He’s battled a couple of injuries this season and it’s sidelined him a bit, but the more and more he plays, the better he gets. We are all happy that he’s finding his stride right now and we expect him to keep this up the rest of the season,” said Bruins head coach Steve Howard.

Bruins forward Damon Furuseth was named an honorable mention, as the Fargo, North Dakota native collected a goal and an assist on the weekend vs North Iowa.