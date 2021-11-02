Austin residents receive 2021 Spirit Award from Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recognized honorees with the prestigious 2021 Spirit Award at a special online celebration on Sept. 21, and they included two Austin residents.

Designated Coordinators Holly Murphy and Andy Nguyen were among the 92 people throughout the state honored for the award.

The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors.

“I look forward to Spirit Awards all year,” said Patrick Thueson, CEO for Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the spirit of joy and excellence that our recipients bring to all they do. Day in and day out, their dedication to those we serve is an inspiration to all of us.”

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865, when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing. Today, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service supports 1 in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community.

Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, visit lssmn.org.