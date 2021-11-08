Austin man injured in Sunday crash

An Austin man was injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash near Dexter.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Ryan Daniel Olson, 31, of Austin, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 in a 2011 GMC Terrain, when it left the road and rolled at around 2:13 p.m. Sunday.

Olson was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injury. According to the report alcohol may have been involved.

The Mower County Sheriffs Department and North Air Care assisted with the crash.