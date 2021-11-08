Austin man injured in Sunday crash
Published 10:41 am Monday, November 8, 2021
An Austin man was injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash near Dexter.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Ryan Daniel Olson, 31, of Austin, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 in a 2011 GMC Terrain, when it left the road and rolled at around 2:13 p.m. Sunday.
Olson was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injury. According to the report alcohol may have been involved.
The Mower County Sheriffs Department and North Air Care assisted with the crash.