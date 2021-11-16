Austin man facing with felony weapon, assault charges

A domestic disturbance call led to an Austin man facing two felony counts involving a gun.

Russell Alan Pehl, 71, has been charged with felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony terroristic threats-reckless disregard risk.

He also faces misdemeanor domestic assault.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 13, when Austin police were called to a home in the 600 block of 10th Street SW regarding a domestic disturbance that allegedly occurred the day before and involved a firearm.

Court documents state that police questioned both the victim, an elderly female, and Pehl. The female indicated that she and Pehl had argued and that Pehl was in possession of a handgun. She initially said that the defendant did not point the gun at her, but told police she was in fear because she believed the defendant was on drugs or drunk.

However, court documents state that after Pehl was arrested the victim disclosed that Pehl had indeed pointed the gun at her and that earlier he had been walking around with the gun.

Pehl claimed that the argument wasn’t the day before, but a month earlier and that he was “very careful” with his gun, and further claimed he and the victim “get along good.”

While telling police he only owned a rifle and that it hadn’t been out of its case for a year, Pehl allegedly told police that no gun was involved in the argument, but later admitted to having the gun out while he was “watching cowboy shows.”

He also indicated that he had been drinking while the gun was out, but claimed the gun was only out for 15 minutes and that he didn’t believe he was acting in a threatening manner.

Officers removed a Smith & Wesson 9mm semiautomatic pistol; a Beretta .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol; a Stoeger .45 Colt revolver and a Marlin .30-.30 rifle.

Pehl’s next appearance is set for Nov. 29.