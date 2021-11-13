Austin junior clinches two state berths at Section 1A meet

The Packers had one state qualifier at the Section 1A Swimming finals in Rochester Friday.

Austin junior Olivia Walsh clinched her first ever trip to the state meet in a pair of events as she finished in second place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.73 seconds and she took third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.99 seconds.

This will be Walsh’s second state tournament in a span of less than a year as she also played for the Packer girls basketball team in the Minnesota Class AAA State last winter.

Austin’s Alayna Kennedy finished sixth in Section 1A diving in Mankato Thursday night.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato West 402; 2. Saint Peter 334; 3. New Prague 291; 4. Red Wing 270; 5. Winona 234; 6. Mankato East 232; 7. Austin 157; 8. TCU 84; 9. Faribault 71; 10. Albert Lea 51

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Kaylee Butts, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter (seventh, 2:03.70)

200-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (seventh, 2:05.61)

200-individual medley: Sydney Tobak (15th, 2:32.07)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (second, 24.73); Alivia Hemry (14th, 27.01)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (sixth, 292.10); Reese Norton (seventh, 284.75): Rachel Engelstad (10th, 271.70)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (16th, 1:10.50)

100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (third, 53.99)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (12th, 5:54.45)

200-freestyle relay: Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Mackenzie Carter (sixth, 1:45.59)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (seventh, 1:05.39)

100-breaststroke: Addison Walsh (12th, 1:17.33); Kaylee Butts (15th, 1:18.64)