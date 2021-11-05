Austin Community Action Building ground breaking slated for Wednesday

Published 4:53 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Parenting Resource Center, established in 1973, will be breaking ground at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at what will be the Austin Community Action Building (ACAB), at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Second St. SE.

The ACAB facility will integrate the Parenting Resource Center, Welcome Center and the Children Dental Health Services into one building with a slated completion date of August 2022.

The agencies involved in the ACAB continue to adapt to the ever-changing needs of the community and with the support of The Hormel Institute and the HRA of Austin, the Parenting Resource Center, Welcome Center, and the Children Dental Health Services will provide even more resources to families.

