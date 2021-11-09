Applications open for Minnesota’s Industrial Hemp Program

Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021

By Daily Herald

Online applications are now open for anyone wishing to grow or process hemp in Minnesota in 2022. A license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is required for individuals and businesses.

Applications must be submitted by April 30, 2022, and a license is good for the 2022 calendar year.

The application can be found on the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/industrialhemp. Along with the online form, first-time applicants need to submit fingerprints and pass a criminal background check.

There are several changes to the 2022 program. They include:

• The tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) testing fee per grower sample has been reduced from$100 to $125  each.

• Previously, growers were not invoiced for the cost of the first sample; however, fees now will be charged for each sample collected.

The MDA will begin inspecting processor locations. This was not done in the past.

The processor license fee remains at $250, but each processing location will cost $250. Therefore, the minimum cost of a processing license will be $500.

The fee changes bring Minnesota into better alignment with other states and will help adequately fund the MDA’s Hemp Program.

