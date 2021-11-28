28th St. NE bridge at I-90 in Austin to reopen

Published 5:56 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

By Daily Herald

The 28th St. NE bridge over Interstate 90 in Austin will reopen to traffic on Friday night (Nov. 5), as the construction project nears completion, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

 Motorists should continue to be alert that some construction work remains and watch for workers and equipment at the construction site.

 From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9-10, I-90 will be closed to traffic and detoured up and down the highway ramps at 28th St. NE. Crews will be removing barriers and construction signs along I-90 during the closure.

 Kraemer North America of Plain, Wis., the prime contractor for the $3.9 million construction project, started replacement of the bridge over I-90 on May 10, 2021. The bridge was nearing the end of its service life.

