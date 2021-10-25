TubaChristmas set to return at new venue

After some questions as to how it would look this year, Discover Austin has announced that Merry TubaChristmas is making a return for 2021.

Like so many things, the popular annual holiday special was called off last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year the event will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4, at Austin High School’s Knowlton Auditorium.

In years past the event was first held at the Oak Park Mall before moving to the Paramount Theatre.

TubaChristmas nationally is approaching its 48th year and was started in 1974 by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day in 1902.

Since the event’s inception tuba, sousaphone, baritone and euphonium players have come together to play holiday favorites in a unique Christmas experience.

Registration for this year’s event is $10 per player. A registration breakfast will be provided for players at 8:30 a.m. that day with rehearsal slated to start at 9 a.m..

Music for the concert will be provided. For those attending the event, free will donations will be accepted.

For more information, call 1-507-437-4563.