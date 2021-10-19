Shed damaged in Friday afternoon fire

A rural Austin shed was damaged after catching fire Friday afternoon.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, the Brownsdale Fire Department and Mower County deputies responded to a call of a shed fire at about 4:19 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 57000 block of 240th Street in rural Austin. The fire was reported by a package delivery person.

Upon arrival, deputies found the shed to be fully engulfed.

No one was on the scene and no injuries were reported. The Austin Fire Department assisted with the fire.

Sandvik said the estimated loss of the shed and the property within is over $200,000.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was forwarded a copy of the report. The cause is under investigation.