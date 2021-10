The Southland volleyball team lost to Rushford-Peterson (14-7 overall) by scores of 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 in Adams Thursday.

Hattie Wiste finished with 26 digs for the Rebels (4-8 overall).

Southland stats: Maddy Bhend 9 assists, 12 digs, 1 ace; Bailey Johnson 6 kills, 16 digs, 1.5 blocks; Bria Nelsen 11 assists; Lynsey Wilson 1 ace; Hattie Wiste 4 kills, 26 digs; Katie Popenhagen 5 kills, 0.5 block.