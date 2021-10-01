Roland E. Nisben, 74

Roland Edward Nisben, age 74, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin. Roland was born January 18, 1947, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Roland and Florence (Albre) Nisben. He graduated from North St. Paul High School. Roland owned a mechanics shop in North St. Paul and then relocated to Austin, Minnesota, where he worked several years for South Main Auto in Austin. He was an excellent mechanic and could fix anything. If something was broken, he could fix it. Roland enjoyed camping and fishing trips to Mille Lacs Lake. He also loved music, dancing, and boating. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his four children, Katrina, Roland “Jimmer;” Robin, and Ryan; he shared the last 33 years of his life with Marlys “Mitzie” Hamilton; several grandchildren; and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Florence Nisben; and one brother, Carl Nisben.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Crane Community Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Lansing Cemetery, Lansing, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to Crane Community Chapel. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.