Rezoning request on council agenda

The Austin City Council will vote on a rezoning request at 1400 Fourth St. NW, the Baulder property, during its next regular meeting.

The request is to rezone two parcels (A and B) on the property, which are currently zoned as “R-1” single family, to “R-O” Residential Office and “B-2” Community Business designations respectively. The request was made to accommodate a possible coffee shop, office buildings and duplexes.

After a public hearing during the Austin City Planning Commission’s Oct. 12 meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted to recommend the council reject the rezoning request, citing traffic flow and residential health concerns as their reason.

The council will also vote on approving an advanced contract for the purchase of a fire apparatus in 2022 during the meeting.

City Engineer Steven Lang will discuss an airport zoning project during the council’s next work session. Administrative Services Director Tom Dankert will also discuss the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, in the City Council Chambers at Austin City Hall. The work session will be held in the Council Chambers immediately following the meeting.

The meeting is open to the public; masks are required. Any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council remotely, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 or annk@ci.austin.mn.us to make arrangements in advance.

For a complete council agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/City%20Council%20Agenda.pdf. For a complete work session agenda, visit http://www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/Work%20Session%20Agenda.pdf.