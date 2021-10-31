Rebels can’t keep up with top-seeded Burros

The No. 4 seeded Southland football team couldn’t convert on its opportunities as it lost to No. 1 Lanesboro (10-0 overall) by a score of 45-21 in a Section 1 nine man semifinal in Lanesboro Saturday.

Harrison Hanna threw for 308 yards and three TDs for the Rebels (4-6 overall), but Southland left some big plays on the field.

“We just dropped too many passes,” Southland head coach Shawn Kennedy said. “You take away some big plays and that hurt us. Against great teams you can’t play like that.”

Southland had just 48 yards rushing.

SOUTHLAND STATS

Passing: Harrison Hanna, 18-for-39, 308, 3 TD, INT

Receiving: Brendan Kennedy, 7-for-158, TD; Jack Bruggeman, 5-for-91, TD; Christian Luthe, 3-for-35; Isaac Felten, 2-for-27, TD

Rushing: Christian Luthe, 5-for-41; Brendan Kennedy, 6-for-18