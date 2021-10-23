Photos: Unity Day in Austin

Unity Day, which is a Pacer organization-lead event to encourage bullying prevention was represented by programs through the Parenting Resource Center this week. Catherwood childcare took it to the streets holding signs and encouraging support from honking vehicles passing by.

APAC (Austin Positive Action Coalition) and their student-lead group STAND (Students Taking A New Direction) built a Unity Wall during the lunch hour. High school students created a wall filled with reasons why they are going to be an upstander. Next week Ellis Middle School will create their Unity Wall with their peers as well.

For more information on Unity Day and resources to help individuals dealing with bullying, please visit www.Pacer.org.