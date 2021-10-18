Packers take fifth in ‘True Team’ meet

The Austin girls swimming and diving team took fifth place out of nine teams at the Section 1A ‘True Team’ meet in Bud Higgins Pool Saturday.

Olivia Walsh took second in the 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Kaylee Butts, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter (seventh, 2:03.82); Emma Czarnota, Sydney Lewis, Madison Tauger, Lea Pischke (25th, 2:26.85)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (11th, 2:16.94); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (18th, 2:20.73); Jaycie Pollack (22nd, 2:22.03)

200-individual medley: Sydney Tobak (19th, 2:41.18); Anna Kossman (24th, 2:47.77); Addison Walsh (27th, 2:50.60)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (second, 25.65); Madelynn Murley (ninth, 27.32); Mackenzie Carter (17th, 27.05)

Diving: Rachel Engelstad (ninth, 284.55); Reese Norton (11th, 280.65); Alayna Kennedy (15th, 268.70)

100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (second, 56.09); Alivia Hemry (13th, 1:01.11); Abbie Boysen (15th, 1:01.56)

500-freestyle: Mackenzie Carter (15th, 6:14.87); Jaycie Pollack (21st, 6:28.82)

200-freestyle relay: Kaylee Butts, Olivia Walsh, Abbie Boysen, Alivia Hemry (sixth, 1:49.74); Lucy Lagervall, Sydney Tobak, Claire Lagervall, Mackenzie Cater (11th, 1:54.87)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (fifth, 1:07.31)

100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts (ninth, 1:19.25)

400-freestyle relay: Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Madelynn Murley (third, 3:59.43)