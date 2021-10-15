Packers shock Winhawks in Section semifinals

The Austin boys soccer team will have a shot at its fifth straight section title.

The No. 4 seeded Packers hung around long enough to upset No. 1 Winona (11-6-1 overall) by a score of 1-0 in a Section 1AA Semifinal in Winona Thursday night.

The Packers (8-6-3 overall) finally broke into the scoring column when Joe Ewing launched a deep free kick that Aidan Martinez knocked in with a header with 5:54 left in the game.

Austin will now play No. 3 Byron (11-5-1 overall) in the Section 1AA title game in Albert Lea at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. The Bears beat Faribault 1-0 on Thursday and they topped Austin 3-1 in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 9.