Packer volleyball team goes 0-4 at Century

The Austin volleyball team went winless at the Rochester Century Tournament Saturday.

Austin lost to Fillmore Central 25-22, 25-16, it lost to Hayfield 25-8, 25-20, it fell to North Branch 25-8, 25-12 and the Packers lost to Alden-Conger 26-24, 25-7.

Payton Manahan and Joy Deng each had 11 kills for the Packers (1-20 overall).

Austin stats: Peyton Manahan, 11 kills, 3 blocks; Joy Deng, 11 kills; Thwol Othow, 10 kills; Kennedy Bell, 7 kills, 1 ace; Emily Hjelmen, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Chloe Jenkins, 57 assists, 1 kill