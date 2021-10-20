Packer swimmers top Rochester JM

The Austin girls swimming and diving team beat Rochester John Marshall 99-87 in JM Tuesday.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Walsh, Butts, Boysen, Kossman (second, 2:07.67); Murley Carter, Dolan Peterson, Lage (fourth, 2:11.41); Garry, Polack, Walsh, Lagervall (fifth, 2:19.42)

200-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (first, 2:14.78); Gracie Greenman (third, 2:21.93); Jaycie Pollack (fourth, 2:24.12)

200-individual medley: Kaylee Butts (third, 2:38.40); Sydney Tobak (fourth, 2:39.47); Abbie Boysen (fifth, 2:44)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 25.91); Anna Kossman (third, 27.53); Alivia Hemry (fourth, 27.69)

Diving: Rachel Engelstad (first, 185.65); Reese Norton (second, 177.80); Alayna Kennedy (third, 172.00)

100-butterfly: Olivia Walsh (first, 1:08.66); Madison Tauger (fourth, 1:27.42); Leah Pischke (fifth, 1:32.19)

100-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (second, 1:00.77); Mackenzie Carter (third, 1:03.51); Lucy Lagervall (fifth, 1:04.16)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (second, 6:09.02); Jaycie Pollack (third, 6:29.93); Addison Tobak (fourth, 6:37.08)

200-freestyle relay: Carter, Kossman, Henry, Walsh (second, 1:50.24); Dolan Peterson, Butt, Tobak, Boysen (third, 1:54.85); Walsh, Rao, Pischke, Lageravll (fifth, 2:01.54)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (second, 1:08.11); Anna Kossman (fourth, 1:12.66); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (fifth, 1:15.18)

100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts (second, 1:18.09); Sydney Tobak (third, 1:22.90); Mackenzie Carter (sixth, 1:29.14)

400-freestyle relay: Lagervall, Polllack, Lagervall, Tobak (first, 4:16.38); Walsh, Tobak, Pischke, Greenman (third, 4:35.09); Henry, Boysen, Murley, Dolan Peterson (fourth, 4:12.81)