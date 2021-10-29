Pacelli’s Koopal clinches a trip to state CC meet

The Pacelli cross country team put out one state qualifier when Kirsten Koopal ran her way to 10th place at the Section 1A meet in Rochester Tuesday.

Koopal finished with a state-qualifying time of 20:56 and she is now the Shamrocks’ first state qualifier since Kayla Christopherson went to state in 2018.

BP was led by seventh grader Gloria Hernandez, who was four places and 30 seconds away from the state meet. She finished 14th. Hosea Baker was the top finisher for the BP boys as he took 39th place.

BOYS RESULTS

Pacelli: Javier CiFuentes (67th, 20:01); Grayson Bickler (73rd, 20:08); Andrew Frederick (91st, 20:43); Blake Klingfus (120th, 22:59)

BP: Hosea Baker (39th, 19:16); Jesse Cardenas (72nd, 20:07); Tyler Forytsek (86th, 20:34); Stephen Fennell (104th, 21:09)

GIRLS RESULTS

Pacelli: Kirsten Koopal (10th, 20:56); Lexi Lewis (20th, 21:49); Lizzy Frederick (78th, 24:25); Kendahl Lewis (89th, 25:14)

BP: Gloria Hernandez (14th, 21:22); Emily Miller (70th, 24:07); Chloe McCarthy (76th, 24:20); Abby Smith (106th, 26:55)