One injured in Saturday afternoon accident

A Princeton woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2013 Mazda 3 was travelling north on Highway 218 in Austin at about 2:32 p.m. on Saturday. A 2010 Chevy Malibu was westbound on Interstate 90 in the left turn lane when the vehicles collided.

Austin Police and Austin Fire responded to the scene.

A passenger in the Mazda, 49-year-old Anjanett Renee Palmer of Princeton, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. The Mazda’s driver, Richard Bruce Tonn, 74, of Princeton and a 9-year-old passenger were uninjured. The Chevy’s driver, 27-year-old Garrin Andrew Loveland of Austin, was also uninjured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.