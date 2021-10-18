One injured in Saturday afternoon accident

Published 8:49 am Monday, October 18, 2021

By Mike Stoll

A Princeton woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2013 Mazda 3 was travelling north on Highway 218 in Austin at about 2:32 p.m. on Saturday. A 2010 Chevy Malibu was westbound on Interstate 90 in the left turn lane when the vehicles collided.

Austin Police and Austin Fire responded to the scene.

A passenger in the Mazda, 49-year-old Anjanett Renee Palmer of Princeton, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. The Mazda’s driver, Richard Bruce Tonn, 74, of Princeton and a 9-year-old passenger were uninjured. The Chevy’s driver, 27-year-old Garrin Andrew Loveland of Austin, was also uninjured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

More News

Hayfield grad named Northern Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Week

Minnesota nears 400 traffic deaths this year, outpacing 2020

Austin’s Brassard named Star of the Week

Minnesota offers kids gift cards and scholarships for shots

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections