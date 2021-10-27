No. 1 ranked Blossoms blank Medford in 2AA quarterfinals

The No. 1 seeded Blooming Prairie football team beat No. 8 Medford (0-9 overall) 43-0 in a Section 2AA quarterfinal game Tuesday in Blooming Prairie.

Drew Kittelson threw for four scores and ran for one more for BP (9-0 overall).

BP STATS

Rushing: Cole Wangen, 16-for-83, TD; Drew Kittelson, 3-for-54, TD; Tyler Archer, 11-for-50; Carson Brennecke, 2-for-15; Micah Donnelly, 3-for-6; Brady Kittelson, 1-for-2

Passing: Drew Kittelson, 8-for-11, 182, 4 TD; Brady Kittelson, 1-for-1, 5

Receiving: Colin Jordison, 4-for-79, 2 TDs; Carson Brennecke, 2-for-68, TD; Garret Farr, 1-for-23, TD; Sam Skillestad, 1-for-12; Micah Donnelly, 1-for-5

The No. 3 seeded LeRoy-Ostrander football team dominated No. 6 Mabel-Canton (4-5 overall) by the score of 57-6 in the Section 1 Nine Man quarterfinals in LeRoy Tuesday.

Tanner Olson ran for a career-high 144 yards and four TDs for the Cardinals (7-2 overall). The former lineman moved to running back two weeks ago for L-O, which will play at No. 2 Grand Meadow at 7 p.m. Saturday.