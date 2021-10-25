Minotauros finish a sweep of Bruins

Minot completed a weekend sweep of the Bruins when the Minotauros won by a score of 3-1 in Minot Monday.

Both Austin and Minot would come out strong in the first period as the game remained scoreless for the first 18 minutes of the first period. However, Minot would score the lone goal in the period as Zack Simon collected his seventh goal of the season to give the Minotauros a 1-0 lead into the locker room.

It was a scoreless second period as both the Bruins and Minotauros had multiple big saves from Austin goalie Hudson Hodges and Minot goalie Zach Sandy. The third period would begin the same way until 8:12 into the period when Dean Schwenniger and Simon scored on a 2-1 break out to give Minot a 2-0 lead. With the net empty on the Bruins side, Schwenninger scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-0 Minot with 2:15 left to play in the game.

The Bruins battled back though and got one past Sandy on a goal by Jens Richards to pull the Bruins within two. But Austin would not be able to complete the comeback.

Minot also took the Saturday night contest by the final of 3-1. Hodges stopped 34 of the 36 shots that he would see.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 1 — 1

Minot 1 0 2 — 3

First period

(M) Zach Simon (Trevor Stachowiak, Dean Schwenninger) 18:29

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(M) Dean Schwenniinger (Zach Simon, Stachowiak) 8:12

(M) Swhwenninger (Trevor Stachowiak, Cole Mickel) (empty net) 17:42

(A) Jens Richards (Gavin Morrissey, Alex Trombley) 18:49

Shots: Austin — 40; Minot — 37

Power plays: Austin — 0-for-5; Minot — 0-for-5