Marion L. Zimmerman, 100

Marion Louise Zimmerman (nee Tobar) age 100 of Austin, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Marion was born the daughter of John and Anna Tobar on August 20, 1921 in Austin, MN. Marion celebrated her 100th birthday on August 20th, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Zimmerman; her father, John Tobar (former Fire Chief of Austin) and her mother, Anna (Hill) Tobar; brother Floyd Tobar and sister, Teresa Torke.

Marion leaves behind her children, Sandi (Bob) Cottingham and John (Gina) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Chris Cottingham, Robin Thomas, Paul Cottingham, Andrew Zimmerman, Rebecca Bulling; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who will all miss Grandma “Z”!

May the Lord Bless her memory to all who knew and loved her…

Private family services will be held to celebrate Marion’s life.

