Man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing teen

Abraham Palma Hernandez, 50, of Austin was sentenced on Thursday in Mower County District Court to 172 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – penetration – victim under 16 – significant relationship – multiple acts. He received credit for 589 days served.

Two additional charges of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – penetration – victim under 16 – significant relationship – multiple acts, along with three counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – penetration – victim under 16 – significant relationship – force/coercion – and six counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct – force/coercion – were dismissed at the sentencing as part of a plea agreement reached on Aug. 23.

Judge Christa M. Daily issued the sentence.

Court documents state that an adult woman reported to police that Hernandez, who was known to her, began sexually abusing her starting when she was about 13 or 14 years old.

She indicated the sexual abuse occurred usually when she asked him for permission to do something, saying Hernandez would tell her, “You know what you got to do (sic).”

The victim said the abuse occurred several times per week, including one incident in which he sexually assaulted her. She also said he would photograph her with a “flip phone.”

Hernandez is eligible for conditional release after confinement of 10 years.