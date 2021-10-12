Man hits two police cars, gets shocked by officer

MANKATO — A Mankato man has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly hit two squad cars and threatened an officer with his belt.

The Mankato Free Press reported 37-year-old Daniel Devens was charged Monday with fleeing police and property damage, both felonies, as well as gross misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and obstructing the legal process.

According to court documents, Devens began following a squad car in his Jeep on Saturday night. He nearly hit the squad car and at one point was partially hanging out his window.

The officer pulled over and the Jeep stopped in front of him, backed up and nearly hit the squad car again. Devens then got out, removed his belt and threatened to use it like a whip on the officer.

He got back into his Jeep and drove off, nearly hitting another squad car that was just arriving. A pursuit ensued before officers blocked him driving any further. He allegedly backed up, hitting the squad behind him, and then rammed the squad in front of him. He then threatened to use his belt on officers before an officer shocked him with a stun gun.

Devens was taken to a hospital for an evaluation before he was booked into jail.