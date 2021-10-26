Lois Mae (Jarvis) Rockwell, 92

Lois Mae ( Jarvis) Rockwell, age 92 of Austin, Minnesota went home to be with her Lord on Monday, October 25th at Mayo Health System Hospital in Austin, Minnesota. Lois Mae Jarvis was born April 27, 1929 in Austin, Minnesota to parents Lyle and Birdie (Kent) Jarvis. She had 3 brothers and 1 sister. She graduated from Austin High School in 1947. Lois married Ross Rockwell of Brownsdale, Mn. on Feb. 8, 1948. To this union 7 children were born who blessed her with numerous grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren whom she enjoyed “hugging on”, bragging about and just plain cherishing. Lois’ role as wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, sister and friend were very important to her. She was a founding member of Cornerstone Church in Austin. She was involved in everything from Bible Study, singing in the choir to cleaning in the kitchen and everything and anything in between. She had a “Servant’s Heart”. Most importantly she was a “Prayer Warrior”. She loved the Lord and spent many hours in prayer for her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, writing letters and cards, gardening (flowers), exercising, baking and many other activities. Mostly she enjoyed traveling (She and Dad would travel from Tulsa to California to Florida to visit their kids as often as they could.)

Lois shared a house cleaning business with her friend Mavis Byers until well into her 70’s. Her insistence on staying active, including participating in her exercise club into her 70’s, etc., helped enable her to continue living in her own home with family support until her passing. Knowing she is with her Heavenly Father fills our hearts with peace and joy even in our sadness. She will be missed.

Survivors include: Her children Linda ( Edward) ) Eppler, of Austin, Mn., Paula ( Philip ) Palacios of Austin, Mn., Robin ( Tom ) Pastzor of Tulsa, Ok., Scott Rockwell of Broken Arrow, Ok., Garet ( Kelly ) Rockwell of Austin, Mn., Corey ( Michelle ) Rockwell of Tulsa, Ok. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ross, her son Kevin Ross, her parents Lyle and Birdie Jarvis, her brothers, Bud. Harold and Richard and her older sister Gladys Lillie.

Please join us for a Celebration of Lois’ life on Friday, October 29th at 11:00 am with lunch following at Cornerstone Church 1403 1st Ave. S. W. Austin, Mn.