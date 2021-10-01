Lemondrops hosting art show on Thursday

Published 5:51 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

By Daily Herald

Lemondrops in Austin will be hosting an abstract art exhibit from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Featured artists include Carey Shanahan, Ann Grinolds Obernolte, Russ Docken, Mary Wolcott, Phoenix Niewidok, Dee Teller, LeRoy Koch, Angela Wolcott, Justin Cameron, Jamie Jo Weatherly and Andrew Behnke.

There will be tequila tasting, homemade empanadas, salsas, chocolate tasting and music.

Lemondrops is located at 129 North Main Street, Austin. Cost is $5 at the door.

More News

Lyle-Pacelli falls short in OT

Heydt carves up Falcons as Hayfield wins big

Bruins hold off North Iowa in a shootout

Rebels crush Lions 46-14

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections