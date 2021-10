Larks soar in playoff opener

The No. 2 seeded Superlarks knocked off No. 7 Houston (2-7 overall) 42-18 in a Section 1 Nine Man football quarterfinal in Grand Meadow Tuesday.

Jace Kraft had 102 yards receiving and two scores for GM (8-1 overall), which will host No. 3 LeRoy-Ostrander Saturday.

GM STATS

Rushing: Dustin Copley, 14-for-135, 2 TDs; Dustin Stejskal, 6-for-88, TD; Taylor Glynn, 6-for-14, TD; Isaac Harmening, 2-for-12; Jaylen Renfro, 1-for-6

Passing: Taylor Glynn, 9-for-15, 162, 2 TD

Receiving: Jace Kraft, 5-for-102, 2 TD; Harmening, 1-for-28; Cael Gilbert, 1-for-17; Copley, 1-for-9; Corbin Ludemann, 1-for-6