Justin M. Gilbert, 34

Justin Michael Gilbert, age 34, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by love from his family on Monday, October 11, 2021. Justin was born February 9, 1987, to Ronald and Colleen (Johnson) Gilbert in Austin, Minnesota. He graduated from Austin High School in 2005. He then went to Jackson, Minnesota to earn his certificate in Utility Tech. Justin loved spending his free time cheering on the Minnesota Vikings and Gophers with his brother, Travis. Justin was an avid sports fan. He loved fishing and camping, especially in Devils Lake, North Dakota, Itasca State Park and Custard State Park. Justin also loved to tinker in the garage on his motorcycle. Justin married the love of his life, Kenna on October 10, 2020. Justin loved weekend get a ways and finding new restaurants to eat at. He also enjoyed cooking meals together with his wife. Justin will be missed by all who loved him.

Justin is survived by his wife, Kenna Gilbert of Austin, MN; parents, Ronald and Colleen Gilbert of Austin, MN; brother, Travis Gilbert of Austin, MN; parents-in-law, Mark Zvorak of Clarks Grove, MN and Ginger (Mike) Williams of Kensett, IA; brother-in-law, AJ (Kelli) Zvorak of Blooming Prairie, MN; nieces, Jemma Zvorak of Owatonna, MN, Hali and Amelia Zvorak of Blooming Prairie, MN; paternal grandmother, Carol Gilbert of Devils Lake, ND; maternal grandparents, Dennis and Helga Johnson of Austin, MN; fur baby dogs, Sasha, Bexley, and Ace; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Vernon Gilbert and cousin, Matthew Wood.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Memorials are preferred to the family. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.