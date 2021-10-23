Jamey Helgeson: Make a difference with LIFE Mower County on Give To The Max Day

People like you are the reason that LIFE Mower County is able to provide quality programs for our community. Your contributions mean the world to everyone that we serve, and we could not do any of our work without YOU. Through the pandemic, our community has shown us time and time again that what we do matters. Your dedication to our mission, our values and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is the reason that LIFE Mower County still exists today, over 69 years after its founding. With your help, we can continue to sustain and grow our programs, even as we face the challenges to come as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Make a gift today at https://www.givemn.org/organization/Life-Mower-County. Together, we support individuals. Together, we connect families. Together, we inspire communities.

Guidance for services for students with disabilities during COVID pandemic

On September 30, the Education Department released guidance around the development of individualized education plans (IEPs) in the context of COVID-19. Among other items, the document affirms that, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic or the mode of instruction, children with disabilities are entitled to a free and appropriate public education (FAPE), and infants and toddlers with disabilities and their families are entitled to appropriate statewide early intervention services.

Additionally, the document asserts that state and local laws, regulations, or policies that limit the ability of IEP Teams to address school-related health needs of a child with a disability (for example COVID-19 risk-reduction measures such as mask-wearing), would be a violation of the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). You can find the full guidance document at https://tinyurl.com/ab7j5tne.

Please support the United Way of Mower County

When you choose to support the United Way with a donation, you are making a positive impact in Mower County. Each and every dollar you give is used to improve access to programs and to be the helping hand that lifts families and individuals up. LIFE Mower County has been a recipient of these funds that helps provide Advocacy and Family Supports, Our Place Recreation Center and Special Olympics. You can learn more about the United Way of Mower County by visiting their website at www.uwmower.org. The United Way is located at 111 N Main St #202 in Austin.

Thank you United Way of Mower County for supporting LIFE Mower County!

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Happy Hour, 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Open Center, 6 p.m.

Nov. 1: Virtual Happy Hour, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 2: Open Center, 6 p.m.

Nov. 3: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Nov. 4: Virtual Game Night, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 6: Lunch and a Movie, 10:30 a.m.