In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate bridge is played two days a week at the Mower County Senior Center.

Nine teams played at noon on Tuesday.

First place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; second place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan; third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fourth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Sievers; Fifth place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland.

On Wednesday, we were busting at the seams as seven and half tables vied for places and money.

First place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; second place, Larry Crowe and John Leisen; third place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fourth place (tie), Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever and Barb and Orrin Roisen; sixth place, Renee Smith and Dave Ruen; seventh place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz.

Players came from Chester, Northwood, and Mason City, Iowa, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, and Austin.

We are happy to see new players. The club is open to everyone who likes to play a competitive game of bridge. Some come early enough to have lunch. The Senior Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is always something to do; choose a book from the library and a card game may be played five days a week — mostly 500 and Party Bridge. On Thursdays one can play Bingo, and on Friday there is a ping pong game. Call the Senior Center at 507-433-2370. A receptionist is always there to answer your questions or transfer you to someone who can. Larry Quam was that person on Wednesday.

If anyone is interested in playing, has a question, or even needs a partner, call Joyce at 507-437-2750.