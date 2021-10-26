In Your Community: Brownsdale Study Club meets in October

On Wednesday, October 20, the skies were partly cloudy with occasional raindrops falling down. That did not dampen the spirits of four members of the Brownsdale Study Club, who met at the home of Mary Kidwiler Moritz.

Newly elected president Shelly Vogel led the members in the reading of the Collect. Minutes, as well as the treasurer’s report, were read and approved. “Worst car breakdown” was the roll call.

There was no old business. Under new business, Shelly reminded the members to consider who might be worthy recipients of our dues that are collected each month. A final decision will be made next month.

The meeting was adjourned with a motion made by Rena and seconded by Mary. Due to unforeseen circumstances, there was no historical highlights or main topic. A delicious carrot cake was served by Mary.

Submitted by Therese Manggaard, Secretary