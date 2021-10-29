Hayfield takes down Lanesboro in four games

The No. 7 seeded Hayfield volleyball team opened postseason play with a four-game win over No. 10 Lanesboro (16-10 overall) by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21 in a Section 1A tournament match in Hayfield Thursday.

Natalie Beaver had eight kills in her first major action of the season for the Vikings (15-12 overall) and Reese Bauman added 11 kills.

Hayfield will take on No. 2 Mabel-Canton in the Section 1A quarterfinal Mayo Civic Center at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Hayfield stats: McKenna Chick, 28 digs, 3 set assists; Haeven Skjervem, 3 aces, 6 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks; Reese Bauman, 11 kills, 1 dig, 4 blocks; Natalee Heydt, 4 kills, 3 digs; Autumn Bjornson, 8 kills, 9 digs; Allison Meier, 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 blocks; Ava Carney, 2 aces; Sydney Risius, 12 set assists, 10 digs, 1 ace; Anna Bamlet, 14 set assists, 4 digs; Natalie Beaver, 8 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks