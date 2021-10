The Hayfield football team lost to Rushford-Peterson (7-0 overall) 67-7 in Hayfield Friday.

Aiden Manggaard scored the lone TD for the Vikings (2-5 overall).

HAYFIELD STATS

Passing: Ethan Pack, 7-for-21, 105, TD, 4 INT

Receiving: Aiden Manggaard, 2-for-41, TD; Karver Heydt, 1-for-36; Isaac Matti, 2-for-29

Rushing: Karver Heydt, 12-for-90; D. Waldner, 2-for-18; Cole Selk, 2-for-2